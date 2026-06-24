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    March ARB, Community Partners Strengthen Mission Readiness Through Tabletop Exercise

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    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. MONIQUE BRIGHT 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    March Air Reserve Base and the March Inland Port Airport Authority hosted a Community-Installation Utility Tabletop Exercise June 16, bringing together military leaders, local government officials, utility providers and community stakeholders to strengthen installation readiness and regional resilience. Participants worked through scenario-based discussions to identify critical infrastructure dependencies, improve coordination and develop solutions that enhance mission readiness before emergencies occur. The exercise reinforced the importance of enduring partnerships that enable March Air Reserve Base to sustain its global air mobility mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012562
    VIRIN: 260616-F-JF982-7975
    Filename: DOD_111803445
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    resiliency
    March Air Reserve Base
    tabletop exercise
    452 AMW
    Team March
    partnership

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