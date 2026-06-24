March ARB, Community Partners Strengthen Mission Readiness Through Tabletop Exercise

March Air Reserve Base and the March Inland Port Airport Authority hosted a Community-Installation Utility Tabletop Exercise June 16, bringing together military leaders, local government officials, utility providers and community stakeholders to strengthen installation readiness and regional resilience. Participants worked through scenario-based discussions to identify critical infrastructure dependencies, improve coordination and develop solutions that enhance mission readiness before emergencies occur. The exercise reinforced the importance of enduring partnerships that enable March Air Reserve Base to sustain its global air mobility mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 18:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012562
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-JF982-7975
|Filename:
|DOD_111803445
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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