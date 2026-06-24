March ARB, Community Partners Strengthen Mission Readiness Through Tabletop Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

March Air Reserve Base and the March Inland Port Airport Authority hosted a Community-Installation Utility Tabletop Exercise June 16, bringing together military leaders, local government officials, utility providers and community stakeholders to strengthen installation readiness and regional resilience. Participants worked through scenario-based discussions to identify critical infrastructure dependencies, improve coordination and develop solutions that enhance mission readiness before emergencies occur. The exercise reinforced the importance of enduring partnerships that enable March Air Reserve Base to sustain its global air mobility mission.