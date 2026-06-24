Raw Interview - Lt. Col. Anderson Buffalo District Change of Command 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson becomes Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District during the change of command ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Anderson assumed command of the district and its more than 300 team members from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, who served in the role since 2024. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)