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    Raw Interview - Lt. Col. Anderson Buffalo District Change of Command 2026

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson becomes Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District during the change of command ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Anderson assumed command of the district and its more than 300 team members from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, who served in the role since 2024. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1012513
    VIRIN: 260626-A-FB511-9488
    Filename: DOD_111802451
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: MUSKEGON, MICHIGAN, US

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    This work, Raw Interview - Lt. Col. Anderson Buffalo District Change of Command 2026, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    change of command
    corps of engineers

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