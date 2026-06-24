U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson becomes Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District during the change of command ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Anderson assumed command of the district and its more than 300 team members from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, who served in the role since 2024. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 13:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1012513
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-FB511-9488
|Filename:
|DOD_111802451
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|MUSKEGON, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raw Interview - Lt. Col. Anderson Buffalo District Change of Command 2026, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Welcomes New Commander
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