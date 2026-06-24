U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson receives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District colors from USACE Great Lakes and Ohio Division Commander U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel Herlihy during the district change of command ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 26, 2026. Anderson assumed command of the district and its more than 300 team members from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, who served in the role since 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson receives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo...... read more read more

Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson, a Muskegon, Michigan native and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District on June 26.

Anderson will lead the district's more than 300 team members, responsible for projects in 35 commercial and recreational Great Lakes harbors, environmental remediation of sites contaminated by the Manhattan Project, operation of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area and the historic Black Rock Lock, as well as many other roles across more than 38,000 square miles.

Great Lakes native, Aaron Anderson, assumes command of Buffalo District, responsible for lower watersheds of lakes Erie and Ontario.

Robert Burnham concludes successful tenure overseeing critical civil works, navigation, and environmental missions across the Great Lakes.

Photos from the ceremony and interview with the new commander are available https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720334396230/.

“Lt. Col. Burnham’s exceptional leadership of the Buffalo team has been defined by his true dedication to our people and our mission. His work advancing robust infrastructure development and environmental stewardship leaves a lasting mark on the region,” said USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Herlihy. “As we look ahead, we welcome Lt. Col. Anderson. I am confident that under his leadership our workforce will continue to deliver premier engineering solutions for the communities we serve.”

Anderson assumed command from Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, a Beaufort, South Carolina native and veteran of the war in Afghanistan. Burnham served as the district commander since July 2024.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to be in Buffalo and experience everything this region has to offer,” Anderson said. “I look forward to working with the Buffalo District’s many professionals to efficiently deliver critical projects and programs for the communities we serve across the Great Lakes.”

Anderson took the leadership role from Burnham during a formal change of command ceremony at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. The change of command is a time-honored Army tradition dating back before the Civil War and emphasizes the continuity of command and unit identity despite changes in individual authority from one officer to another.

“Serving the communities of the Great Lakes region alongside the exceptional professionals of the Buffalo District has been an incredible honor,” Burnham said. “This district is a dynamic, forward-looking organization, and as I hand over command, I do so with absolute confidence that this team will continue to deliver vital infrastructure and engineering solutions for years to come.”

Photos from the ceremony and interview with the new commander are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720334396230/

About Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson assumed command of the Buffalo District on June 26, 2026. He previously served as chief of engineer doctrine for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, from 2024 to 2026.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Military Academy and master’s degrees in engineering management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, civil engineering from the University of Michigan, and military operations from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He is a licensed professional engineer and a certified project management professional.

Anderson deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division as the brigade engineer plans officer in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and again in 2020 with the 10th Mountain Division as a CJ-5 plans officer in support of Operation Resolute Support.

Anderson served as a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District from 2017 to 2018.

Anderson’s full biography is available at: www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Leadership/Display/Article/4527637/aaron-anderson

About Lt. Col. Robert Burnham Lt. Col. Robert M. Burnham served as Buffalo District commander from July 2024 through June 2026. He previously served as deputy commander for the Base Support Group at NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey, from June 2023 to June 2024.

Burnham hails from Beaufort, South Carolina, and received his commission into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in May 2006 from the Officer Candidate School at Fort Moore, Georgia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel Military College. Burnham holds a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri Science & Technology. He is a certified project management professional.

Burnham’s previous assignments include platoon leader and executive officer for the 562nd Engineer Company, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, from 2006-2008. He attended Military Transition Team training at Fort Riley, Kansas, and deployed to Afghanistan as a combat advisor attached to the 82nd Airborne Division in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008-2009. Upon completion of the Engineer Captain’s Career Course from 2009-2010, Burnham was assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia, and commanded the 362nd Multi Role Bridge Company from 2011-2013.

After command, Burnham served in several staff roles, including chief of master planning branch for the Directorate of Public Works at U.S. Army Garrison – Yongsan, South Korea, from 2013-2014; project manager for the USACE Galveston District from 2014-2016; and G-35 future operations planner for I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 2018-2019. Burnham’s key developmental assignments included battalion executive officer for Brigade Special Troops Battalion, Area Support Group – Kuwait from 2017-2018 and executive officer for the 555th Engineer Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 2019-2020. He served as deputy commander for the USACE Wilmington District from 2020-2023.

Burnham’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (five oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (two oak leaf clusters), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, NATO-ISAF Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Gold Badge.

His military education includes the Engineer Officer Basic Course, Engineer Officer Advanced Course, and Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

His deployments include Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008-2009.

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at [www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo]().