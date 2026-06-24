II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ian Fletcher, the offgoing commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group passes the colors to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sasha Kuhlow, the oncoming commanding officer of II MIG during the II MIG Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 25, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding officer
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 12:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1012496
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-EN144-1004
|PIN:
|110011
|Filename:
|DOD_111802116
|Length:
|01:03:28
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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