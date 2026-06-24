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    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Change of Command

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aegean DeVaughn-Wilson, Lance Cpl. Dorian Melrath and Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ian Fletcher, the offgoing commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group passes the colors to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sasha Kuhlow, the oncoming commanding officer of II MIG during the II MIG Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 25, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding officer

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 12:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1012496
    VIRIN: 260625-M-EN144-1004
    PIN: 110011
    Filename: DOD_111802116
    Length: 01:03:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Change of Command, by LCpl Aegean DeVaughn-Wilson, LCpl Dorian Melrath and LCpl Nathan Pintar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Change of Command Ceremony

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