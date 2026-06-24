II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012496" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ian Fletcher, the offgoing commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group passes the colors to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sasha Kuhlow, the oncoming commanding officer of II MIG during the II MIG Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 25, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding officer