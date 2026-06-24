Ground Combat Element 2040 is a modernization framework designed to develop a more lethal, adaptable and resilient expeditionary ground force. GCE 2040 focuses on equipping Marines with advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, multi-domain fires, resilient command and control, and advanced sensing, to support Marine Corps operations in contested littoral environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CTR Moises Rodriguez, CTR Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012492
|VIRIN:
|260211-O-LN574-5807
|Filename:
|DOD_111802057
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, GCE 2040 Teaser, by Moises Rodriguez and Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.