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    GCE 2040 Teaser

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    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Moises Rodriguez and Madison Santamaria

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    Ground Combat Element 2040 is a modernization framework designed to develop a more lethal, adaptable and resilient expeditionary ground force. GCE 2040 focuses on equipping Marines with advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, multi-domain fires, resilient command and control, and advanced sensing, to support Marine Corps operations in contested littoral environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CTR Moises Rodriguez, CTR Madison Santamaria)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012492
    VIRIN: 260211-O-LN574-5807
    Filename: DOD_111802057
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, GCE 2040 Teaser, by Moises Rodriguez and Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Modernization
    Ground Combat Element (GCE)
    Force Design 2030
    Marines

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