DLA Loglines Magazine Summer 2026 Captioned

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012451" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLA’s LOGLINES, the Summer issue is out. Where more than a dozen articles and white papers discuss the latest logistics news and strategies. See drones covering the World Cup, supplied through DLA troop support, retiring the Minuteman III for new weapons systems and a four star Q&A with USNORTHCOM and NORAD Commander, Air Force Gen Gregory Guillot. It’s all here and more, in LOGLINES… a must-read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise.