DLA Loglines Magazine Summer 2026 Captioned

DLA’s LOGLINES, the Summer issue is out. Where more than a dozen articles and white papers discuss the latest logistics news and strategies. See drones covering the World Cup, supplied through DLA troop support, retiring the Minuteman III for new weapons systems and a four star Q&A with USNORTHCOM and NORAD Commander, Air Force Gen Gregory Guillot. It’s all here and more, in LOGLINES… a must-read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012451
|VIRIN:
|260623-O-GC213-3736
|PIN:
|505965
|Filename:
|DOD_111801503
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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