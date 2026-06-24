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    DLA Loglines Magazine Summer 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA’s LOGLINES, the Summer issue is out. Where more than a dozen articles and white papers discuss the latest logistics news and strategies. See drones covering the World Cup, supplied through DLA troop support, retiring the Minuteman III for new weapons systems and a four star Q&A with USNORTHCOM and NORAD Commander, Air Force Gen Gregory Guillot. It’s all here and more, in LOGLINES… a must-read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012449
    VIRIN: 260623-O-GC213-7627
    PIN: 505965
    Filename: DOD_111801501
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

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    This work, DLA Loglines Magazine Summer 2026, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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