Multiple NATO Allied and partner nations participated in Operation Sea Guardian (OSG), NATO's maritime security operation in the Mediterranean Sea. OSG focuses on the fusion of information to create a comprehensive picture of daily activities in the Mediterranean with NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) serving as the hub of maritime security information sharing for the Alliance. NATO requests Allied nations’ forces to specifically support this operation in various ways through active, standby, or associated support. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 07:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012438
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-HJ874-4685
|Filename:
|DOD_111801221
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN TV Story: NATO conducts Operation Sea Guardian in the Mediterranean Sea, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.