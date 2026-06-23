Fleet Week Baltimore hosts enlistment and reenlistment ceremony for future Sailors and U.S. Sailors

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. David Faehnle, from Texas, with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, administers the oath of enlistment and reenlistment to future U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard the USS Constellation (FFG-62) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 25, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012393
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-MF574-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800617
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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