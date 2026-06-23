Fort McHenry Clean-Up

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, came together to participate in a cleanup day at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine during SAIL250 In Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. Fleet Week Baltimore and SAIL250 Maryland celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012392
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-PF123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800615
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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