Fort McHenry Clean-Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012392" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, came together to participate in a cleanup day at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine during SAIL250 In Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. Fleet Week Baltimore and SAIL250 Maryland celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)