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    Fort McHenry Clean-Up

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, came together to participate in a cleanup day at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine during SAIL250 In Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026.  Fleet Week Baltimore and SAIL250 Maryland celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012392
    VIRIN: 260625-M-PF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800615
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McHenry Clean-Up, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort McHenry
    Parade of Sails
    USMC News
    Fleet Week Baltimore
    SAILS250ATLANTIC

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