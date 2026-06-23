U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. Fleet Week Baltimore and SAIL250 Maryland celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012389
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800602
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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