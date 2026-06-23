Dassault Alpha Jets with the Armée de l'Air et de l'space (French Air and Space Force) Patrouille de France demo team readies for America's 250th anniversary at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 23, 2026. The Patrouille de France's participation in America's 250th celebration highlights the alliance and friendship between our nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 16:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012353
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-LD289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800018
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrouille de France demo team prepares for Liberté 250 over Joint Base Andrews, by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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