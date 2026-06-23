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    Patrouille de France demo team prepares for Liberté 250 over Joint Base Andrews

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks 

    316th Wing

    Dassault Alpha Jets with the Armée de l'Air et de l'space (French Air and Space Force) Patrouille de France demo team readies for America's 250th anniversary at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 23, 2026. The Patrouille de France's participation in America's 250th celebration highlights the alliance and friendship between our nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012353
    VIRIN: 260625-F-LD289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111800018
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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    TAGS

    JBA, America's Airfield, Alpha Jets, demo team, Liberté 250, France

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