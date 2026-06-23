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    The Road to Warrior Games 2026

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    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, Joint Force Headquarters, South Carolina Army National Guard, shares her story from injury to representing the U.S. Army as an athlete by competing in the 2026 Warrior Games, June 7, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Warrior Games serves to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill, and injured service members by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded, ill, and injured service members through competitive sports. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012288
    VIRIN: 260607-A-SH145-2346
    Filename: DOD_111799284
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, The Road to Warrior Games 2026, by SSG Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    Warrior Games
    National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Jani Merritt

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