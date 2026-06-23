The Road to Warrior Games 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, Joint Force Headquarters, South Carolina Army National Guard, shares her story from injury to representing the U.S. Army as an athlete by competing in the 2026 Warrior Games, June 7, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Warrior Games serves to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill, and injured service members by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded, ill, and injured service members through competitive sports. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)