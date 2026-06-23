The Road to Warrior Games 2026

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, Joint Force Headquarters, South Carolina Army National Guard, shares her story from injury to representing the U.S. Army as an athlete by competing in the 2026 Warrior Games, June 7, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Warrior Games serves to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill, and injured service members by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded, ill, and injured service members through competitive sports. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 13:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012288
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-SH145-2346
|Filename:
|DOD_111799284
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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