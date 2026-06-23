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    Iwakuni Middle School Japanese Arts and Culture Clubs Presentation, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A presentation of traditional Japanese customs and music is held at the Iwakuni Middle School cafeteria on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The presentation included a tea ceremony and musical performances by instructors and students, followed by awards to honor the dedication of faculty and staff as the school prepares to merge with Matthew C. Perry High School in the upcoming school year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 02:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1012240
    VIRIN: 260604-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111798334
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    japanese culture
    Shakuhachi
    Koto
    Iwakuni middle school
    mcas iwakuni
    DoWEA

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