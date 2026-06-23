Iwakuni Middle School Japanese Arts and Culture Clubs Presentation, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

A presentation of traditional Japanese customs and music is held at the Iwakuni Middle School cafeteria on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The presentation included a tea ceremony and musical performances by instructors and students, followed by awards to honor the dedication of faculty and staff as the school prepares to merge with Matthew C. Perry High School in the upcoming school year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 02:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1012240
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111798334
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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