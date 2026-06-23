Iwakuni Middle School Japanese Arts and Culture Clubs Presentation, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012240" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A presentation of traditional Japanese customs and music is held at the Iwakuni Middle School cafeteria on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The presentation included a tea ceremony and musical performances by instructors and students, followed by awards to honor the dedication of faculty and staff as the school prepares to merge with Matthew C. Perry High School in the upcoming school year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)