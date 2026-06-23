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    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits India

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    NEW DELHI, INDIA

    01.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, meets with the U.S. Ambassador to India, Hon. Sergio Gor, during an official visit to New Delhi, India, Jan. 21, 2026. While there, Secretary Driscoll received a capabilities brief on the AH-64E Apache helicopter, and worked with his Indian army counterparts to advance the U.S.-India Major Defense Agreement and bilateral defense cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012162
    VIRIN: 260121-A-UH083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111796693
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NEW DELHI, IN

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    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    India
    AH-64 Apache
    Republic of India (India)
    Dan Driscoll
    U.S.-India Major Defense Agreement

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