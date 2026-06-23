Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits India

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, meets with the U.S. Ambassador to India, Hon. Sergio Gor, during an official visit to New Delhi, India, Jan. 21, 2026. While there, Secretary Driscoll received a capabilities brief on the AH-64E Apache helicopter, and worked with his Indian army counterparts to advance the U.S.-India Major Defense Agreement and bilateral defense cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)