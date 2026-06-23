Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits India

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, meets with the U.S. Ambassador to India, Hon. Sergio Gor, during an official visit to New Delhi, India, Jan. 21, 2026. While there, Secretary Driscoll received a capabilities brief on the AH-64E Apache helicopter, and worked with his Indian army counterparts to advance the U.S.-India Major Defense Agreement and bilateral defense cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012162
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-UH083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796693
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NEW DELHI, IN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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