D-Day Anniversary Video (4x5)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012160" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army video reflecting on the anniversary of the D-Day landings by the Allied Forces, spearheaded by the U.S. Army, during World War II, Washington, D.C., June 4, 2026. The video features a voice over from a news broadcast recounting the D-Day landings, with historical footage of U.S. Army Soldiers training for the landings as well as modern day footage of U.S. Army Soldiers reenacting the landings. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)