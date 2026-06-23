U.S. Army video reflecting on the anniversary of the D-Day landings by the Allied Forces, spearheaded by the U.S. Army, during World War II, Washington, D.C., June 4, 2026. The video features a voice over from a news broadcast recounting the D-Day landings, with historical footage of U.S. Army Soldiers training for the landings as well as modern day footage of U.S. Army Soldiers reenacting the landings. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012159
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-UH083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796670
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day Anniversary Video (16:9), by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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