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    D-Day Anniversary Video (16:9)

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    U.S. Army video reflecting on the anniversary of the D-Day landings by the Allied Forces, spearheaded by the U.S. Army, during World War II, Washington, D.C., June 4, 2026. The video features a voice over from a news broadcast recounting the D-Day landings, with historical footage of U.S. Army Soldiers training for the landings as well as modern day footage of U.S. Army Soldiers reenacting the landings. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012159
    VIRIN: 260604-A-UH083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111796670
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, D-Day Anniversary Video (16:9), by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    D-Day
    Operation Overlord
    Army
    WWII
    World War 2

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