This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of June 22-26, 2026, includes a vital partnership between Offutt Air Force Base and the American Red Cross, new Uniformed Services University research on stress fractures, and Naval Medical Research Unit EURAFCENT participates in a multinational readiness exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012151
|VIRIN:
|260624-O-TR188-3574
|Filename:
|DOD_111796517
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - June 25, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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