(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the MHS - June 25, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    This edition of news from around the Military Health System for the week of June 22-26, 2026, includes a vital partnership between Offutt Air Force Base and the American Red Cross, new Uniformed Services University research on stress fractures, and Naval Medical Research Unit EURAFCENT participates in a multinational readiness exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012151
    VIRIN: 260624-O-TR188-3574
    Filename: DOD_111796517
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - June 25, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    around, mhs, update, news, stories, Offutt, Lemonnier, EURAFCENT, readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video