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    Maj. General Malcolm C. Grow: defining military medicine for future airmen

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    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Ken Cornwell 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Maj. Gen. Malcolm C. Grow defined modern military medicine for future airmen. His legacy as the first surgeon general of the U.S. Air Force carries on today through innovation and exceptional health care at Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 12:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012137
    VIRIN: 260624-O-TR188-9288
    Filename: DOD_111796098
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

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    This work, Maj. General Malcolm C. Grow: defining military medicine for future airmen, by Ken Cornwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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