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    VMFA-242 begins Valiant Shield exercise in Guam

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    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepare for flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 22, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012093
    VIRIN: 260622-M-PK775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795418
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, VMFA-242 begins Valiant Shield exercise in Guam, by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flightline
    overseas
    MAG12
    #VALIANTSHIELD
    interoperability
    USMC News Indo-Pacific

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