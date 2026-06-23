Anais Moise Freedom 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st class Anais Moise, a career counselor assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), conducts mixed martial arts training in preparation for a competitive bout in support of the U.S. Army’s 251st Birthday celebration in Washington D.C. on June 14, 2026. The Army’s Birthday commemorates 251 years of service, honoring the dedication, resilience, and readiness of Soldiers across all formations. Moise’s training reflects the discipline and warrior ethos instilled within the force, showcasing the commitment required to excel both in and out of uniform. The U.S. Army, America’s senior service, was established by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hannah Becker and UFC Freedom 250 B-ROLL by Ultimate Fighting Championship)