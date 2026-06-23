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    Medal of Honor Unveiling

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Peter Silverman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Medal of Honor awardees’ names are engraved on the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden at the National Museum of the U.S. Army.

    Then-Second Lieutenant Nicholas Dockery who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom was recently added.

    National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir. Virginia

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012019
    VIRIN: 260623-A-FP430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111793826
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Unveiling, by Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MOHDockery

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