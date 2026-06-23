U.S. Army Medal of Honor awardees’ names are engraved on the south wall of the Medal of Honor Garden at the National Museum of the U.S. Army.
Then-Second Lieutenant Nicholas Dockery who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom was recently added.
National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir. Virginia
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1012019
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-FP430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793826
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medal of Honor Unveiling, by Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.