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    Western Street Breakfast

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Check out what's it's like at the Western Street Breakfast in Colorado Springs!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012015
    VIRIN: 260623-O-EV815-7930
    Filename: DOD_111793630
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Street Breakfast, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Colorado Springs

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