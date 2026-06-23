Enhancing Facilities

Remarks from Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs, at the Military Health System Conference in Dallas, Texas, May 27, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012004
|VIRIN:
|260623-O-TR188-2462
|Filename:
|DOD_111793476
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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