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    Enhancing Facilities

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Annemarie Fox 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Remarks from Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs, at the Military Health System Conference in Dallas, Texas, May 27, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012004
    VIRIN: 260623-O-TR188-2462
    Filename: DOD_111793476
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Enhancing Facilities, by Annemarie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keith, bass, mhs conference, 2026, keynote, soundbite, enhancing, facilities, speech

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