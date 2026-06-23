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    Unique Mission of the Military Health System

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    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Annemarie Fox 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Remarks from Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs, at the Military Health System Conference in Dallas, Texas, May 27, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012002
    VIRIN: 260623-O-TR188-6533
    Filename: DOD_111793468
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

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    mhs, conference, 2026, Keith Bass, Dallas, unique, mission

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