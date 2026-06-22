Housing Managers Keisha Layton and Shelbi Getz explain the importance of visiting the Fort Carson Housing Services Office (HSO) upon arrival to the Mountain Post. The HSO helps military families navigate renting and home buying options.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 12:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011896
|VIRIN:
|250611-O-PT004-7950
|Filename:
|DOD_111791341
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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