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    Fort Carson Housing Services Office

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Brea DuBose 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Housing Managers Keisha Layton and Shelbi Getz explain the importance of visiting the Fort Carson Housing Services Office (HSO) upon arrival to the Mountain Post. The HSO helps military families navigate renting and home buying options.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 12:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011896
    VIRIN: 250611-O-PT004-7950
    Filename: DOD_111791341
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Housing Services Office, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Housing Services

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