CPE ES2 & Army Contracting Command PM LOG-FIN Industry Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011884" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Program Manager Logistics – Finance (LOG-FIN) is seeking innovative commercial Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) and software modernization solutions to support Ammunition, Logistics, Finance, and Personnel enterprise transformation efforts. This industry event took place on Wednesday, June 17 with our partners, U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) highlighting the requirements outlined in the call for solutions published on June 15, 2026.