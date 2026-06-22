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    CPE ES2 & Army Contracting Command PM LOG-FIN Industry Event

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    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Capability Program Executive Enterprise Software and Services (CPE ES2)

    Program Manager Logistics – Finance (LOG-FIN) is seeking innovative commercial Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) and software modernization solutions to support Ammunition, Logistics, Finance, and Personnel enterprise transformation efforts. This industry event took place on Wednesday, June 17 with our partners, U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) highlighting the requirements outlined in the call for solutions published on June 15, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011884
    VIRIN: 260617-O-RF950-3747
    Filename: DOD_111790868
    Length: 00:56:39
    Location: US

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    Army Contracting Command
    CPE ES2

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