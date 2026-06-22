CPE ES2 & Army Contracting Command PM LOG-FIN Industry Event

Program Manager Logistics – Finance (LOG-FIN) is seeking innovative commercial Low-Code/No-Code (LCNC) and software modernization solutions to support Ammunition, Logistics, Finance, and Personnel enterprise transformation efforts. This industry event took place on Wednesday, June 17 with our partners, U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) highlighting the requirements outlined in the call for solutions published on June 15, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011884
|VIRIN:
|260617-O-RF950-3747
|Filename:
|DOD_111790868
|Length:
|00:56:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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