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    Medal of Honor: U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony video

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    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Reggie Torrez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Video slideshow highlighting the Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery's biography/battle/unit for display during the Pentagon Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Reggie Torezz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011880
    VIRIN: 260619-A-QI778-7849
    Filename: DOD_111790840
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: US

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    This work, Medal of Honor: U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony video, by Reggie Torrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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