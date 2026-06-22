Video slideshow highlighting the Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery's biography/battle/unit for display during the Pentagon Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, June 19, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Reggie Torezz)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011880
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-QI778-7849
|Filename:
|DOD_111790840
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honor: U.S. Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony video, by Reggie Torrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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