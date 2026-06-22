The Global Force Information Management (GFIM) team has been building side by side with its user community from the start. Now an expanded group of users is inside the system obtaining roles and permissions, working real workflows and telling the team what works and what doesn't.
User feedback drives the build. That's the Army Transformation Initiative at the enterprise software level.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 08:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011869
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-GN606-5572
|Filename:
|DOD_111790755
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FEEDBACK DRIVES THE BUILD, by Susan McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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