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    FEEDBACK DRIVES THE BUILD

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    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Susan McGovern 

    U.S. Army Capability Program Executive Enterprise Software and Services (CPE ES2)

    The Global Force Information Management (GFIM) team has been building side by side with its user community from the start. Now an expanded group of users is inside the system obtaining roles and permissions, working real workflows and telling the team what works and what doesn't.

    User feedback drives the build. That's the Army Transformation Initiative at the enterprise software level.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011869
    VIRIN: 260618-O-GN606-5572
    Filename: DOD_111790755
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

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    This work, FEEDBACK DRIVES THE BUILD, by Susan McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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