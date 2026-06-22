video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Global Force Information Management (GFIM) team has been building side by side with its user community from the start. Now an expanded group of users is inside the system obtaining roles and permissions, working real workflows and telling the team what works and what doesn't.



User feedback drives the build. That's the Army Transformation Initiative at the enterprise software level.