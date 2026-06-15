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    Marines Vs France Finals Match in Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 soccer team, play against France in the international soccer tournament final, during the Parade of Sail as the beginning of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virgina, June 21, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 00:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011847
    VIRIN: 260621-M-PF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111790204
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Marines Vs France Finals Match in Norfolk, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parade of Sail
    USMC News
    Marines
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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