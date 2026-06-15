Marines Vs France Finals Match in Norfolk

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 soccer team, play against France in the international soccer tournament final, during the Parade of Sail as the beginning of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virgina, June 21, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011847
|VIRIN:
|260621-M-PF123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111790204
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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