Marines Vs France Finals Match in Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 soccer team, play against France in the international soccer tournament final, during the Parade of Sail as the beginning of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virgina, June 21, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)