Wreath Laying Ceremony in Norfolk

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250, hold a wreath laying ceremony as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virgina, June 20, 2026. The tribute served to commemorate Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011808
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-PF123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789508
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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