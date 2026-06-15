Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250 Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250 Band, perform for the local community as part of SAILS 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011807
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-PF123-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789494
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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