(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250 Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250 Band, perform for the local community as part of SAILS 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011807
    VIRIN: 260619-M-PF123-2001
    Filename: DOD_111789494
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250 Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video