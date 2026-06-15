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    Lt. Gen. Roberta Bobbi Shea talks about Fleet Week Norflok

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi L. Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command, talks about Fleet Week Norfolk during the Parade of Sail as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 22:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011795
    VIRIN: 260619-M-DY519-1003
    Filename: DOD_111789329
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Parade of Sail
    Tall Ships
    USMC News
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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