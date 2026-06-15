U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band perform as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 22:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011788
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789312
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during Fleet Week Norfolk, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.