USS Fitzgerald Returns to San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011718" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, greeted by family and friends, June 19. Fitzgerald returned from a three-month underway to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility, having carried out sustained operations at sea and enhanced interoperability with allies and partners to ensure a prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)