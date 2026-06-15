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    USS Fitzgerald Returns to San Diego

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, greeted by family and friends, June 19. Fitzgerald returned from a three-month underway to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility, having carried out sustained operations at sea and enhanced interoperability with allies and partners to ensure a prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011718
    VIRIN: 260619-N-UN585-1001
    Filename: DOD_111788284
    Length: 00:08:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald Returns to San Diego, by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Fitzgerald returns to San Diego following three months underway

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    TAGS

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    NBSD
    Fightin Fitz
    return to homeport (RTHP)

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