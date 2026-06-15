NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, greeted by family and friends, June 19. Fitzgerald returned from a three-month underway to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility, having carried out sustained operations at sea and enhanced interoperability with allies and partners to ensure a prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011718
|VIRIN:
|260619-N-UN585-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111788284
|Length:
|00:08:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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USS Fitzgerald returns to San Diego following three months underway
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