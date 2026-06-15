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    SLC-6 Legacy Infrastructure Demolition Supports Future Launch Operations - B-Roll

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    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    B-Roll stringer of the Space Launch ComplexFollowing the U.S. Space Force’s 2025 outgrant of SLC-6 to SpaceX, today's demolition marks the next step in the continued evolution of American innovation to meet the demands of the modern space race. Over the last 60 years, SLC-6 has been repurposed to meet the requirements of multiple generations of spaceflight. The current modernization effort will upgrade the historic site into a flexible infrastructure capable of supporting the next generation of launch capabilities as national security demands evolve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011668
    VIRIN: 260617-F-VJ291-1002
    Filename: DOD_111787044
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, SLC-6 Legacy Infrastructure Demolition Supports Future Launch Operations - B-Roll, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    future
    demolition
    space force
    air force
    military
    launch

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