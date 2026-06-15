SLC-6 Legacy Infrastructure Demolition Supports Future Launch Operations - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011668" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll stringer of the Space Launch ComplexFollowing the U.S. Space Force’s 2025 outgrant of SLC-6 to SpaceX, today's demolition marks the next step in the continued evolution of American innovation to meet the demands of the modern space race. Over the last 60 years, SLC-6 has been repurposed to meet the requirements of multiple generations of spaceflight. The current modernization effort will upgrade the historic site into a flexible infrastructure capable of supporting the next generation of launch capabilities as national security demands evolve.