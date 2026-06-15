Short social media-focused cut of the Space Launch Complex 6 demolition. Following the U.S. Space Force’s 2025 outgrant of SLC-6 to SpaceX, this demolition marks the next step in the continued evolution of American innovation to meet the demands of the modern space race. Over the last 60 years, SLC-6 has been repurposed to meet the requirements of multiple generations of spaceflight. The current modernization effort will upgrade the historic site into a flexible infrastructure capable of supporting the next generation of launch capabilities as national security demands evolve. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 20:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1011667
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-VJ291-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111787028
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLC-6 Legacy Infrastructure Demolition Supports Future Launch Operations, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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