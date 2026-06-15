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    White House Medal of Honor Ceremony

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to Major James Capers, Jr., U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), Colonel John W. Ripley, U.S. Marine Corps (Posthumous), and Major Nicholas Dockery, U.S. Army (Retired).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 19:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1011652
    Filename: DOD_111786634
    Length: 00:24:45
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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