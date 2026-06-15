President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to Major James Capers, Jr., U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), Colonel John W. Ripley, U.S. Marine Corps (Posthumous), and Major Nicholas Dockery, U.S. Army (Retired).
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 19:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1011652
|Filename:
|DOD_111786634
|Length:
|00:24:45
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, White House Medal of Honor Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.