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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation ceremony and deactivation ceremony

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    7th Infantry Division

    The 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation ceremony and deactivation ceremony, hosted by General Ronald P. Clark, U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011624
    VIRIN: 260618-A-IP596-6749
    Filename: DOD_111786230
    Length: 00:58:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation ceremony and deactivation ceremony, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    jblm
    PACOM
    7th Infantry Division
    Multi-Domain
    7th Infantry Division (MDC-PAC)

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