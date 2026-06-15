The 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation ceremony and deactivation ceremony, hosted by General Ronald P. Clark, U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011624
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-IP596-6749
|Filename:
|DOD_111786230
|Length:
|00:58:52
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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