3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Hosts Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Carl Benander, the outgoing commander of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), relinquishes command to the incoming commander, U.S. Army Col. Anthony Heisler, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to the next. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)