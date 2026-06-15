3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Hosts Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Carl Benander, the outgoing commander of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), relinquishes command to the incoming commander, U.S. Army Col. Anthony Heisler, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to the next. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011617
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-MC630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111786095
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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