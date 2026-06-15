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    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Hosts Change of Command

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Col. Carl Benander, the outgoing commander of 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), relinquishes command to the incoming commander, U.S. Army Col. Anthony Heisler, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 18, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to the next. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011617
    VIRIN: 260618-A-MC630-1001
    Filename: DOD_111786095
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Hosts Change of Command, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USASOC
    3rd Special Force Group (Airborne)
    Army
    Fort Bragg
    Change of Command Ceremony

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