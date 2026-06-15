260618-D-GM644-3795 Jacksonville, Fla. (June 18, 2026) Eight high school students from Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts participated in the school and Naval Hospital Jacksonville's yearly Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring program at the hospital, June 8-12. (U.S. Navy video by Keats Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 14:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1011603
|VIRIN:
|260618-D-GM644-3795
|Filename:
|DOD_111785836
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville S2M2 Internship - June 8-12, 2026, by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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