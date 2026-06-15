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    Naval Hospital Jacksonville S2M2 Internship - June 8-12, 2026

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    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260618-D-GM644-3795 Jacksonville, Fla. (June 18, 2026) Eight high school students from Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts participated in the school and Naval Hospital Jacksonville's yearly Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring program at the hospital, June 8-12. (U.S. Navy video by Keats Reynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 14:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1011603
    VIRIN: 260618-D-GM644-3795
    Filename: DOD_111785836
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville S2M2 Internship - June 8-12, 2026, by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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