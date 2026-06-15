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    Flyover Arkansas

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    CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    C-130 Hercules and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will flyover Arkansas state-wide to promote the America 250 4th of july.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1011569
    VIRIN: 260618-D-A3584-6569
    Filename: DOD_111784857
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US

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    TAGS

    flyover
    C130 Hercules
    Arkansas National Gaurd
    250th Anniversary
    Arkansas
    UH-60 Blackhawk

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