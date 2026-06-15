Tulsa District celebrates USACE birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we celebrate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' birthday, we reflect on more than two and a half centuries of service while looking ahead to the missions that will continue to support our communities and the nation.



From maintaining critical infrastructure and supporting military readiness to emergency response and generating hydropower, the people of the Tulsa District deliver real results. Their work reflects the focus on Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork and turns plans into projects with lasting benefits.



Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.