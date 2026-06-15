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    USACE Table Top Exercise Promotes Federal, State and Community Response Coordination

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    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District hosted a tabletop exercise with federal, state and community agencies at the Hardesty Library in Tulsa, June 16, 2026.
    Tulsa District's Emergency Management Office hosted the exercise to encourage flood and disaster response planning based upon a hypothetical flood event downstream of Keystone Dam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011494
    VIRIN: 260616-A-PO406-6766
    Filename: DOD_111782887
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, USACE Table Top Exercise Promotes Federal, State and Community Response Coordination, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    partnerships
    Disaster Response and Recovery exercise
    Tulsa District
    Emergency Management

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