The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District hosted a tabletop exercise with federal, state and community agencies at the Hardesty Library in Tulsa, June 16, 2026.
Tulsa District's Emergency Management Office hosted the exercise to encourage flood and disaster response planning based upon a hypothetical flood event downstream of Keystone Dam.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011494
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-PO406-6766
|Filename:
|DOD_111782887
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Table Top Exercise Promotes Federal, State and Community Response Coordination, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.