Arkansas 250 Flyover

B-Roll of C-130s and Black-Hawks to promote the Arkansas state-wide flyover for the America 250.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011396
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-A3584-7920
|Filename:
|DOD_111781624
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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