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    Arkansas 250 Flyover

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    CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll of C-130s and Black-Hawks to promote the Arkansas state-wide flyover for the America 250.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011396
    VIRIN: 260617-D-A3584-7920
    Filename: DOD_111781624
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: CAMP JOSEPH T ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas 250 Flyover, by SSG Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flyover
    Arkansas National Guard
    250th Anniversary
    Arkansas

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