Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, meets with U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Tara McLeese for the inaugural episode of Walk and Talk: On the Move with the Commanding General. Together, they discuss Freedom 250, interagency operations, and the extensive coordination among federal and local partners working to help ensure public safety during a series of high-visibility events across the nation's capital. The conversation highlights why the mission matters, the significance of America's 250th anniversary, and the shared commitment to serving the public. They also discuss the unique responsibility of supporting historic events in the nation's capital and the importance of strong partnerships in mission success. Through collaboration, readiness, and unity of effort, partners continue working together to help ensure a safe and successful celebration for residents and visitors alike. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 08:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011356
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-PL327-1492
|Filename:
|DOD_111780735
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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