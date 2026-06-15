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    Walk and Talk: On the Move with the Commanding General

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, meets with U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Tara McLeese for the inaugural episode of Walk and Talk: On the Move with the Commanding General. Together, they discuss Freedom 250, interagency operations, and the extensive coordination among federal and local partners working to help ensure public safety during a series of high-visibility events across the nation's capital. The conversation highlights why the mission matters, the significance of America's 250th anniversary, and the shared commitment to serving the public. They also discuss the unique responsibility of supporting historic events in the nation's capital and the importance of strong partnerships in mission success. Through collaboration, readiness, and unity of effort, partners continue working together to help ensure a safe and successful celebration for residents and visitors alike. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 08:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011356
    VIRIN: 260611-F-PL327-1492
    Filename: DOD_111780735
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Walk and Talk: On the Move with the Commanding General, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    D.C. National Guard
    U.S. Secret Service
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    Freedom250

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