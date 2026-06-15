DCNG CG Serves As Keynote Speaker for Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight 10th Anniversary Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, attends the Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight Mission #23 10th Anniversary Banquet and Awards in Arlington, Virginia, June 13, 2026. Since 2016, Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight has brought 1,028 veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service. Veterans participating in Mission #23 represented service eras spanning World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War, and the Cuban Missile Crisis. The evening included a traditional Honor Flight Mail Call, during which each veteran received letters, cards, bracelets, pictures, and other forms of appreciation from family members, friends, and grateful citizens. Brig. Gen. Blanchard also served as the evening’s keynote speaker. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)