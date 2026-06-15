1st Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment UAS LFX

Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment conduct a drone live-fire exercise strike at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, on June 10th 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to integrate unmanned aerial systems into tactical operations, improve target acquisition, and increase battlefield readiness during live-fire training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Garrett Wayne Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011300
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-LU846-3621
|Filename:
|DOD_111779627
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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