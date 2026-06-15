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    1st Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment UAS LFX

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    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Officer Candidate GARRETT WAYNE CLARK 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment conduct a drone live-fire exercise strike at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, on June 10th 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to integrate unmanned aerial systems into tactical operations, improve target acquisition, and increase battlefield readiness during live-fire training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Garrett Wayne Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011300
    VIRIN: 260610-A-LU846-3621
    Filename: DOD_111779627
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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    126th Infantry Regiment
    Camp Grayling
    LFX
    1st Battalion
    MINGAT26

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