Military Medicine 250: a legacy of innovation, resilience, and service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011207" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military medicine has stood alongside America’s warfighters for 250 years, delivering lifesaving care wherever duty calls. From the Revolutionary War to today’s global missions, generations of military medical professionals have advanced innovation, strengthened readiness, and saved countless lives. As we commemorate 250 years of service, we honor the generations of medical professionals whose dedication, discoveries, and sacrifice have left a lasting impact on our nation and beyond.