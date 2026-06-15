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    Military Medicine 250: a legacy of innovation, resilience, and service

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    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Military medicine has stood alongside America’s warfighters for 250 years, delivering lifesaving care wherever duty calls. From the Revolutionary War to today’s global missions, generations of military medical professionals have advanced innovation, strengthened readiness, and saved countless lives. As we commemorate 250 years of service, we honor the generations of medical professionals whose dedication, discoveries, and sacrifice have left a lasting impact on our nation and beyond.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011207
    VIRIN: 260616-O-TR188-3315
    Filename: DOD_111778349
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Military Medicine 250: a legacy of innovation, resilience, and service, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MM250, 250, MHS, history, historic, anniversary, celebration, celebrate, DHA,

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