Military medicine has stood alongside America’s warfighters for 250 years, delivering lifesaving care wherever duty calls. From the Revolutionary War to today’s global missions, generations of military medical professionals have advanced innovation, strengthened readiness, and saved countless lives. As we commemorate 250 years of service, we honor the generations of medical professionals whose dedication, discoveries, and sacrifice have left a lasting impact on our nation and beyond.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011207
|VIRIN:
|260616-O-TR188-3315
|Filename:
|DOD_111778349
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Medicine 250: a legacy of innovation, resilience, and service, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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