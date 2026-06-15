As we celebrate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' birthday, we reflect on more than two and a half centuries of service while looking ahead to the missions that will continue to support our communities and the nation.
From maintaining critical infrastructure and supporting military readiness to emergency response and generating hydropower, the people of the Tulsa District deliver real results. Their work reflects the focus on Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork and turns plans into projects with lasting benefits.
Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.
Tulsa District - one district, many missions, one purpose: serving the nation
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011205
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-MW145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778338
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District celebrates USACE birthday, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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